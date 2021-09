In a new interview with DEATH ANGEL's Ted Aguilar as part of the "Alive & Streaming" YouTube series, former MEGADETH guitarist Chris Poland was asked if he misses playing with the Dave Mustaine-fronted band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I really loved playing in MEGADETH. It was just there was so much drama all the time that I couldn't deal with it. Then, when they asked me to join the band [again in 1990 prior to the release of 'Rust In Peace'], I just couldn't, 'cause at the time, they were still using. All I had to do is be around people using that drug, and it wouldn't take but a month, two months, and I would know I would have done it again.

