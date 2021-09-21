CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Icxax_0c3cHK7a00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine. Chapek didn't seem upset about this, however, noting that "our last several quarters" have shown that Disney's performance is "a lot noisier than a straight line" of steadily rising numbers.

That being said, while Disney's success so far is undeniable, if its growth is starting to peter out at its current level of 116 million subscribers already, this could make it hard for the service to catch up to Amazon Prime and Netflix -- each with more than 200 million subscribers.

Now what

Indeed, the Q4 slowdown in Disney+ growth also puts into question the company's expressed hope of reaching 230 million to 260 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024, a number that would in theory lift it to the No. 1 or No. 2 position in streaming, from its current strong No. 3 position.

Adding to investors' disappointment, Chapek then proceeded to comment that Disney has no immediate plans to reinstate its dividend or resume share buybacks. Citing the lack of a "more normalized operating environment," as well as cashflow and debt constraints, the Disney chief lamented that all of "that's sort of in the distant future," and Disney doesn't contemplate doing either of these things until "this pandemic is in the rearview mirror."

In short, investors had two big reasons to be disappointed with Disney today, and you can see the effect in the stock price.

Comments / 0

Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley cut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $4,300 to $4,100. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $3,406.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $400 to $490. Costco shares rose 3.3% to close at $467.75 on Friday. Barclays reduced NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
