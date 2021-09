PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA wants to improve the Regional Rail, and nothing is “off limits,” the transportation authority said in announcing a new plan as part of its SEPTA Forward initiative Tuesday. SEPTA says “Reimagining Regional Rail” will seek feedback from everyone from current riders to former rides to everyone in between, including Regional Rail operators and staff about how to revamp the service. SEPTA said the goal is to “identify a longterm vision, as well as shorter-term improvements to services, schedules, and fare policies that make Regional Rail more convenient.” “With Reimagining Regional Rail, nothing is off-limits,” SEPTA CEO Leslie S. Richards...

8 DAYS AGO