White Sox drop series, put clinch on hold
DETROIT -- The White Sox clinch of the American League Central will have to wait at least one more day. Entering Tuesday afternoon’s contest at Comerica Park with a magic number of 2, in a game moved up from a night contest due to the forecast of inclement weather, the White Sox (85-66) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Tigers. The Indians (73-76) hosted the Royals on Tuesday night, and a loss by Cleveland would have sealed the division for Chicago had it defeated Detroit.www.mlb.com
