CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

Covid-19: Five more deaths reported in Mendocino County

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Ukiah Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Five more Mendocino County residents have died recently from Covid-19, health officials reported this week. According to press releases from the Mendocino County Public Health Office, the five patients who recently died from the virus were: a 66-year-old Gualala woman who is described as “fully vaccinated with multiple comorbidities (who died) in Riverside County while traveling”; a 79-year-old Ukiah man who was not vaccinated; an 85-year-old Ukiah woman who was “fully vaccinated with multiple comorbidities”; a 98-year-old Ukiah woman who was fully vaccinated, and a 96-year-old Fort Bragg man who was fully vaccinated.

www.ukiahdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Mendocino County, CA
Health
Mendocino County, CA
Government
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Ukiah, CA
Coronavirus
Ukiah, CA
Government
Ukiah, CA
Health
City
Ukiah, CA
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

U.S. works to screen passengers of plane carrying Americans from Kabul

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States is working to verify the accuracy of the list of passengers aboard a charter plane carrying more than 100 U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents evacuated from Afghanistan, the State Department said on Wednesday, after the flight's organizers said Washington denied it landing rights.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Labor Day#Restaurants
Fox News

Milley confirms he told China he would call ahead of US attack, claims Esper ordered calls based on intel

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley confirmed that he told his Chinese counterpart that he would likely call ahead of any potential U.S. attacks on Beijing, maintaining he had that conversation at the direction of then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper after assessing intelligence suggesting heightened Chinese concerns about escalation between the two "great" powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy