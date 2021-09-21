Covid-19: Five more deaths reported in Mendocino County
Five more Mendocino County residents have died recently from Covid-19, health officials reported this week. According to press releases from the Mendocino County Public Health Office, the five patients who recently died from the virus were: a 66-year-old Gualala woman who is described as “fully vaccinated with multiple comorbidities (who died) in Riverside County while traveling”; a 79-year-old Ukiah man who was not vaccinated; an 85-year-old Ukiah woman who was “fully vaccinated with multiple comorbidities”; a 98-year-old Ukiah woman who was fully vaccinated, and a 96-year-old Fort Bragg man who was fully vaccinated.www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
