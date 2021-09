Five people were killed and nine others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday, including a mass shooting that killed one person and wounded three others in Humboldt Park. The group was standing in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire about 1:40 a.m. police said. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released yet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO