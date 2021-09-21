Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Launches New Mobile Screening Unit In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brand new mobile cancer screening unit made its first stop Tuesday in South Philadelphia. The mobile unit is by the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in partnership with Dietz and Watson.
It hosted screenings Tuesday by appointment and for walk-ups.
The mobile screening unit is equipped to perform mammographies.
It will soon be able to check for other cancers and melanomas.
You can book an appointment by clicking here .
