Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Launches New Mobile Screening Unit In Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdvjd_0c3cGzcY00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brand new mobile cancer screening unit made its first stop Tuesday in South Philadelphia. The mobile unit is by the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in partnership with Dietz and Watson.

It hosted screenings Tuesday by appointment and for walk-ups.

The mobile screening unit is equipped to perform mammographies.

It will soon be able to check for other cancers and melanomas.

You can book an appointment by clicking here .

wmar2news

Prevent Cancer Foundation - Cancer Screenings

Breast and cervical cancer screenings are critical tools for catching and treating cancer early, but almost a quarter of women between the ages of 40-65 have not seen their OB/GYN or PCP in more than three years. The pandemic greatly impacted the number of women coming in for annual exams...
CANCER
wtuz.com

Women Asked to Not Forego Cancer Screenings

Mary Alice Reporting – A new survey found that women dropped their regular cancer screening appointment last year and many have not rescheduled. Prevent Cancer Foundation discovered that 48% of women said they visited their doctors’ office and this leaves a large gap of women you have not. OB/GYN Dr....
CANCER
inquirer.com

Philly’s Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is opening a primary care clinic to combat health inequity

Amid the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium’s push to get vaccines into Philadelphia’s hardest-hit neighborhoods this year, founder Ala Stanford noticed something: Patients weren’t just coming to her clinics for vaccines. “People started using us as their doctor,” the general and pediatric surgeon said in an interview Wednesday. “They were coming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
docwirenews.com

Cancer Screenings Disrupted During Pandemic at Federally Qualified Health Centers

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer screenings among patients at federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), according to a study published online June 30 in Preventive Medicine. Marcie Fisher-Borne, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues described COVID-19-related cancer screening service disruptions reported...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Race alone does not explain disparities in cancer screening

(HealthDay)—Race alone does not explain disparities in cancer screening among women, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society, held from Sept. 22 to 25 in Washington, D.C. Holly N. Thomas, M.D., and Rebecca C. Thurston, Ph.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, examined...
CANCER
Philadelphia, PA
