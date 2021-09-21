CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Flash Flood Warning issued for New Hanover by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause dangerous flooding, especially near creeks and streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying flood prone areas. Turn around, don`t drown if you encounter a flooded road. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep you away. Target Area: New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, emergency management reported that Daws Creek Road just to the west of Highway 133 in eastern Brunswick County, NC is closed. Meanwhile, radar indicates possible flooding along and north of downtown Wilmington, NC, south of Wilmington International Airport. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wilmington, University Of North Carolina At Wilmington, Hightsville, Masonboro, Silver Lake, Kings Grant and New Hanover Regional Medical Center. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

