CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierce County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Pierce, Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pierce; Ware The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Waycross affecting Pierce and Ware Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Waycross. * Until Friday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agriculture and timberlands begins. On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp is flooded. On the Pierce/Brantley county line at the State Road 121 Bridge the boat ramp and dirt access roads are flooded. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, On the Ware County side, the Jamestown Road Boat Ramp parking lot and access road is flooded and Simmons Trail is flooded cutting off one residence. On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Course Holes 14 through 16 begin to flood. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, On the Pierce County side, the Okefenokee Country Club Golf Course is generally closed. Riverwoods Drive low lying properties begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

North Korea claims successful test of a hypersonic missile

Seoul — North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance," the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defense capabilities a "thousand-fold."
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Manchin pushes back at Pelosi 'legislative language' plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday shot down a push by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to get a deal on legislative text of a sweeping spending bill before a House vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pelosi told reporters earlier Wednesday that Democrats need to "have agreement in legislative language"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waycross, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Pierce County, GA
County
Ware County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
The Hill

39 quit Kansas health system over vaccine mandate: report

Thirty-nine staffers in a Kansas medical system have opted to resign rather than follow the health system’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, officials say. The Truman Medical Centers/University Health in July became the first health care system in Kansas to mandate employee vaccinations, The Kansas City Star reports. Now, 39 workers within the hospital system, roughly less than one percent of all staff, decided to resign rather than get the vaccine.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy