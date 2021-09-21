CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Hendry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 09:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southwestern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida Eastern Hendry County in southern Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clewiston, Montura, Rotenberger Wildlife Refuge and Harlem. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

