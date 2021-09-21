CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millvale, PA

Man wanted for series of Millvale robberies now suspected in Reserve Township incidents

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eh5r2_0c3cGand00

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said Elwood Bartrug, wanted for a series of Millvale robberies, would ring the doorbell of homes in Reserve Township. If someone answered, he’d ask for directions. If nobody came to the door, police said that’s when he’d break in.

Millvale Police told Channel 11 Bartrug is a suspect in a number of robberies there and when they tracked him to a home, he took off running and jumped out of a third story window to get away.

One woman in Reserve Township said she and her boyfriend were at the mall when it appeared Bartrug struck their home and took several items.

“It was costume jewelry. It looked like diamonds. I think that’s why he took the six rings and left because he thought he scored and he didn’t,” she said.

She said it looked like he broke into her shed, got a crowbar and then smashed their glass door. When he was done, she said they found that crowbar in a bizarre spot: under the blankets on their bed.

“When we went to bed, my boyfriend pulled the blanket down and there was the crowbar in the bed,” she said. “It’s not even the items. It’s just the fact that someone was in my house, on this street, in the middle of the day; it’s bizarre.”

Police said Bartrug broke into at least six other homes in Reserve Township last week.

People living in the area said they feel on edge.

“It makes me sick to my stomach quite honestly,” Jennifer Schwartz said.

Police are still searching for Bartrug. If you have any information, you’re urged to call 911.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

UK officer accused of citing COVID to detain slaying victim

LONDON — (AP) — A prosecutor argued Wednesday that a serving London police officer handcuffed a woman on the pretext of breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules before he kidnapped and killed her. Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at London's Central Criminal Court charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 inmates escape from Louisiana jail

MARKSVILLE, La. — Authorities in Louisiana are searching for five inmates who escaped from a Marksville jail earlier this week. According to KALB and WBRZ, the Ayoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dakeylon Berry, 19, of Hessmer; Kyle Cavalier, 19, of Bunkie; William Johnson, 27, of Marksville; Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura; and Davantae Williams, 20, of Bunkie, escaped from the Marksville DC-1 Jail shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities believe they pulled a bathroom sink from the wall to escape the building, then left the property through a hole in a fence outside, the news outlets reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
70K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy