My Dad is with Jesus now. Just saying that seems unreal to me. He’s been with me for 41 years. Even though I know the arms wrapping him up today are much stronger, I still cry. I’ve never experienced anything like this before. I’ve counseled hundreds how to grieve and walk the death road but I’ve not walked it myself like this until now. I feel like a chunk has been taken out of my chest. Like the Psalmist said, “my soul is cast down…all your breakers and waves have gone over me.” There have been tender moments when I remember his hands or some special words he shared from time to time. Then there have been moments of great, heaving sobs I can’t control. I’m gaining great comfort from the Word. I think my greatest strength came when I walked in our Sanctuary Sunday morning. Being with the Body stood me up. And though there were tears there was also a tremendous amount of peace and comfort. The Body of Christ in Hope, AR is alive and well and I am so thankful to be a part of it.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO