Traffic Accidents

The explanation for how Han survived in 'F9' is 'confusing.' But one star of the franchise hints that we'll hopefully get 'solid answers' in 'Fast 10'

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHdou_0c3cFsTg00
Even Sung Kang understands that Han's return from the dead is a bit confusing. Insider

"Fast 9" revealed how Han Seoul-Oh (Sung Kang) survived a fiery car crash at the end of 2006's "Tokyo Drift," but fans are still trying to figure out exactly what happened to bring a fan-favorite back from the dead.

Was Han a hologram? What exactly was Mr. Nobody's (Kurt Russell) elaborate magic trick? Even Kang admited it's not the clearest explanation.

"Confusing? Yes," Kang told Insider Wednesday, bursting into laughter, while promoting the release of "F9: The Director's Cut," out now on Blu-ray and digital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7S1M_0c3cFsTg00

During a flashback scene in "F9," Han's survival is succinctly explained in a short flashback sequence that brings together moments from "Tokyo Drift" and the end of 2013's "Fast 6."

"Fast 6" shook up the franchise, revealing that Han's seemingly random death was actually a calculated assassination by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

In "F9," however, we learn that while we thought Han was burning up in his black and orange RX7, he wasn't in it. Instead, he was a safe distance away from the crime scene with Mr. Nobody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjeCe_0c3cFsTg00
"Fast 6" shows Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw "killed" Han to get under Dom's skin. Universal Pictures

"F9" reveals the government agent first introduced in "Furious 7" after Han's supposed fatal incident was responsible for faking Han's death.

We're not shown exactly how Mr. Nobody made it look like Han was still in the sports car. The audience is just told that Mr. Nobody is good with magic tricks.

If that wasn't a satisfying explanation, it sounds like more of the gaps will be filled during the next sequel.

—Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) September 21, 2021

While Kang didn't tell Insider whether or not he knows exactly how Han seemingly teleported from one spot to another, he did hint that there's more of Han's story to learn in "Fast 10," which may help understand his survival better.

Kang said in the upcoming film "there's gonna be more discoveries, more clues to, or, solid answers to what he's been doing and why he's been doing that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQEms_0c3cFsTg00
We just want justice for Han. Universal Pictures, Insider

In the commentary on "F9: The Director's Cut," director Justin Lin hinted that there's much more of Han's story to traverse.

"The connection between Mr. Nobody and Han, through Gisele, was also another thread that I hope one day we'll be able to explore," Lin said.

He added, later, that when it comes to providing "justice" for Han's story, "there's a lot more kind of worked out that I hope one day we'll be able to bring to life for the fans."

"I don't want to say anything. I feel like whatever's out there in 'Fast 9' is there for the fans to talk about and to explore. When it's appropriate, we'll be able to bring that story to life," Lin said.

For the time being, Lin said he's excited to see what backstories and explanations fans can come up with until they deliver more of the story.

"Fast 10" is currently set for an April 2023 release date.

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Review: Anime Series Is One of the Franchise’s Best Titles in a Decade

[Editor’s Note: The following review is based on all nine episodes of “Star Wars: Visions” and contains spoilers for Episode 1.]. “Star Wars: Visions” is one of, if not the best, titles — television, film, or otherwise — to come out of the sci-fi franchise’s era under Disney ownership. It’s a beautifully animated and smartly written homage to everything that fans love about “Star Wars,” as well as the rare kind of installment in a multi-billion dollar IP that doesn’t feel like it was created by committee or focus-tested until all the artistry has been stripped away. If you’re a “Star Wars” fan who has become apathetic toward lightsabers and the Force in recent years, “Visions” could remind you about what made you love the franchise in the first place.
COMICS
Collider

'F9': What Is The Magic Trick Behind Han's Survival? Even Sung Kang Doesn't Know

Sung Kang has had an interesting journey in the Fast and Furious franchise. He made his Fast debut as Han in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Even though he didn’t make it out of that film alive, he did wind up appearing in Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. How exactly did the series get away with that? By restructuring the timeline so that the events of Tokyo Drift happen after Fast & Furious 6. The thing is though, that still meant the fan favorite character died eventually. Or so we thought.
MOVIES
Washington Times

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

The Fast and Furious franchise’s latest blockbuster offered the ninth movie in the series this summer with a successful release to theaters worldwide, while still in the midst of a pandemic no less. Director Justin Lin‘s extreme action film now exists in the ultra-high definition disc format in F9: The...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

F9 Director Justin Lin Explains How Justice For Han Came Together Thanks To Fan Outcry

Having now directed five of the nine entries in the main franchise Justin Lin is Fast & Furious royalty. After leaving the series following the sixth film, Lin was brought back to direct F9, the latest entry in the series. And while the movie had many struggles thanks to the global pandemic, one area where the movie was a major hit with fans was that it finally produced "Justice for Han," or at the very least, began to be a start on that road. Many fans believe the most recent films had done Han's memory dirty, and had been calling for justice, and Lin says those calls for a change are exactly the reason that Han, and Lin, returned in F9.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

F9 Star Wants to Play Young Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious Spinoff Series

F9 star Vinnie Bennett would love to return to the world of fast cars and death-defying missions in a Fast and Furious prequel spin-off series. The actor, who plays a younger version of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in flashback scenes during the latest installment of the action-packed franchise, believes there is a lot of story to explore during the early years of Dom.
Insider

Insider

138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
49M+
Views
What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

