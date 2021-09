20 years ago on the morning of September 11th, then President George W. Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida when he got the word that hijacked planes hit the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City… He boarded Air Force 1 and was going to fly back to Washington D.C., but after another plane crashed into the Pentagon, his flight was diverted to what was the nearest most secure military air base in the country: Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana. It would be at Barksdale where President Bush would be televised to the entire world giving a response to the attack.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO