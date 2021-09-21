CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridge the Gap’ Short Film Strives to Connect the Latino Community With Outdoor-Running Worlds

 7 days ago
Bridge the Gap is a short film by HOKA One One that follows Jorge Moreno, a lifelong runner who hopes to connect the Latino community to the outdoor and running worlds.

The film follows Moreno as he reflects on growing up in Danbury, CT, and Ponce, Puerto Rico; the major influences on his life; and why he feels this bridge is so important to make. Jorge shares the power and importance of running, its impact on his life, and invites other Latinos into the sport.

Moreno volunteers with Latino Outdoors, and has worked for National Outdoor Leadership School as a backcountry guide. Currently, he’s the director of development and operations at a growing non-profit called People of the Global Majority in the Outdoors, Nature, and Environment, which most know as PGM ONE. It’s part of a movement empowering people impacted the most by climate change—in particular, black, indigenous, and people of the global majority.

The organization is working to create a space to share, learn, heal, celebrate, and practice uprooting the systems of oppression. Despite dedicating his life to social justice in the outdoor industry, Jorge says most of the people around him are just starting to understand the difference between something being “equal” and “equitable.”

When asked what it would take to make equitable changes, Moreno said: “There’s this weird reaction when people feel like they are getting jumped in line. When people with privilege feel like they put in the time and still haven’t gotten the mic. These people get loud and control the conversation and that has to change. That’s the next step, but it’s going to take time. It’s going to be a while until we see true equitable practices in place. The next real step is representation in positions that make financial decisions or direction of the organization. That’s the beginning of how change happens. There are still layers to get through after that, but that’s how it starts. A lot of brands are marketing black and brown faces, but that doesn’t mean a lot if their boardrooms are all white men.”

Watch the full short film above, and check out more from Moreno’s Q&A with Hoka One One here.

