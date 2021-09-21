Searching for the Platonic Ideal of the Piña Colada in San Juan, Puerto Rico

What Is Coquito? Learn About the Creamy Holiday Cocktail Native to Puerto Rico. If you're the type of person that can't celebrate Christmas without whipping up a punch bowl of eggnog, you're in for a real treat. Coquito (pronounced ko-kee-toh) is the eggnog of Puerto Rico and it's about to become your new favorite creamy drink. The coconut- and rum-based cocktail is traditionally served during the holidays but is something that is easily enjoyed year-round. We did a deep dive to learn all about coquito and got our Test Kitchen's tips for making Puerto Rican coquito at home. So grab the coquito ingredients on your next grocery run and get mixing.

