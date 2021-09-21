High school football playoff picture for Bay City area teams heading into Week 5
BAY CITY, MI -- Computers rule the world. Even the world of high school football. A new playoff format throws out the old six-win criteria and throws every football team in the Michigan High School Athletic Association into a mathematical calculation. 11-player football teams across the state are now divided into eight equal divisions based on enrollment. The top 32 teams in the computer rankings in each division advance to postseason play. The top 16 in eight-player divisions also play on.www.mlive.com
