Save up to $200 off on a Saatva mattress now

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
Save up to $200 on Saatva mattresses at this week's Buy More, Sleep More Sale. Reviewed.com

The first day of fall means longer nights are coming, and if you're in the market for a mattress upgrade to spend those extra hours in comfort, Saatva is running a sale you need to check out.

Saatva's Buy More, Sleep More Sale runs through September 23 , with discounts starting at $150 off when you spend at least $1,000 and running as high as $200 on purchases above $2,000.

Save $150 Saatva Classic mattress in the twin XL size and larger, with prices starting at $937, down from the $1,087 list price. When we tested Saatva's 14.5-inch model, our sleep writer was impressed with the white-glove delivery, and its ultra-thick depth put her in mind of a luxury resort. While ultimately the thickness (the model she tested is nearly double that of many standard mattresses) and the less-than-ideal movement absorption were dealbreakers for her, she felt that the 11.5-inch option could work for solo sleepers or deep sleepers unfazed by movement.

Saatva lets you customize your preferred mattress height and firmness to get the mattress that works for you. Saatva

Another Saatva option is the Loom & Leaf memory foam mattress . The discount applies on Loom & Leaf beds sized twin XL and larger, with the twin XL size reduced from $1,249 down to $1,099. While we haven't tried this model yet, Saatva says the Loom & Leaf is made from "ultra-premium" five-pound memory foam and high-density foam layers that adjust to body weight for pressure point relief and support. It also features a layer of breathable gel-infused foam to keep you cool overnight and offer support to the lower back.

If you're looking to upgrade, don't delay—shop before the savings are just a dream.

Get a Saatva Classic Mattress from $937 (Save $150 to $200)

Get a Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress from $1,099 (Save $150 to $200)

Shop the Saatva Buy More, Sleep More Sale

