Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie to create Solid Waste Advisory Task Force

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wT72g_0c3cDkjW00

The nine-member task force would be asked to recommend changes to the solid waste collection services in the city. Photo by COPSL

Port St. Lucie City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the creation of a Solid Waste Advisory Task Force to provide community and business input as the city tries to navigate through many months of problems with trash pick-up service in the city.

The task force would ideally consist of 9 residents, plus two alternates, including at least three with solid waste collection experience, to serve for 18 months. Solid Waste Manager Michael Hahn would serve as the city’s staff liaison to the task force.

The task force will meet monthly starting in November or December during which the members will solicit input from community members, homeowners associations, business owners, and other interest groups and craft proposed ordinances, programs, and projects to mitigate the growing solid waste collection problem in the city.

WastePro currently provides solid waste, recycling, and yard waste collection services for some 80,000 households and businesses, collected roughly 5,000 tons of garbage, 1,200 tons of recyclables, and 1,600 tons of yard waste each month.

However, Waste Pro has been plagued by staff shortages – particularly among CDL-licensed truck drivers – during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to sometimes long delays in solid waste pickups. Waste Pro’s contract with the city ends in 2025.

“We live, eat, sleep, and breathe this every day,” Hahn told council members. “Sometimes when you’re so close to a situation you don’t see possible solutions or remedies. With a fresh set of eyes looking at the situation, maybe a task force can be of value to us.” A variety of other Florida counties have similar citizen committees, Hahn said.

“This will be great to hear recommendations” for solving some of the issues, Council Member Stephanie Morgan said. Morgan also suggested that the task force include at least one member from each of the city’s four districts, along with someone representing the real estate industry.

Council Member David Pickett stressed the need for someone on the task force to have logistics and transportation expertise.

“I believe it is time that the citizens actually be able to provide appropriate input through the record process that we utilize within City Hall,” said Council Member Jolien Caraballo. “This is the time.”

“I’m really excited for this,” said Acting Mayor Shannon Martin. “The public engagement process is key. We can do this starting in October.” Martin also suggested meeting biweekly for the first couple of months to get the task force up and running quickly.


