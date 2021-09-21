CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remitly IPO: 5 things to know about the remittance company

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Remitly Global Inc. sees plenty of opportunity to transform a huge category of money movement that's still taking place in an expensive and low-tech way.

www.marketwatch.com

