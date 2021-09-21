CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured woman with no memory a true mystery for Croatian police

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTfjB_0c3cDUYm00


Croatian police and the public have joined forces to hunt for clues surrounding an amnesiac woman who was found injured on a remote beach with no recollection of her name or background.

The mystery of the blonde woman in her 60s who speaks fluent English has spread around the world as authorities have yet to establish her identity nine days after she was found. Fishers spotted her shouting for help while sitting on a jagged rock on the island of Krk, a tourist destination , according to Total Croatia News .

AMERICAN WOMAN WHO ESCAPED KABUL: BIDEN DESERTED US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2hYt_0c3cDUYm00
This undated photo provided by the Croatian Police shows an unidentified woman who was found on the Adriatic island of Krk on Sept. 12, 2021. (Croatian Police via AP)

The woman had bloody facial injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she is in stable condition. She spent the night sitting on the rock in a location that was so remote that rescuers had to hike two miles to reach her, according to People . Her backpack was found some distance from where she was spotted and contained mosquito spray and a wallet with no identification or money.

Meanwhile, tips have been coming in from around the world, and police say they are looking at all of them. Several people on Twitter remarked that the woman possibly looked like someone they knew or even a missing person from Canada. One saleswoman in Krk said the woman visited her kiosk and spoke Croatian. Tourists said they met her on Sept. 9 and described a conversation, according to Croatian media .

"She told us about how she travels and that she is retired and her acquaintances are still working," one tourist said. "We talked about vaccinations that the lady did not want and was afraid that she would have to quarantine when she returned, which she also did not want.”

The tourist also said the woman revealed she was from Slovakia and that she turned off her phone and discarded the SIM card to avoid a 14-day quarantine when she went back home. She carried only her backpack and traveled the area by bus and train, the tourist said.

"It's very strange she was in the area at all. It is an extremely inaccessible part of the bay, with terribly sharp rocks, literally like razors that will cut the rubber on the soles of your shoes," People reported a witness as saying.

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
Son kept dead mother's body in basement to keep pension, police in Austria say

A man hid his mother's body in his basement for more than a year in order to continue receiving her pension and nursing allowance, police in Austria have said. Investigators in Tyrol province said Thursday that officers paid a visit to the man in the Innsbruck area last weekend because suspicions had arisen that his 89-year-old mother had died in June 2020.
Woman Found Stranded On Croatian Island With Memory Loss Identified After 13 Days

Spotted by a local fisherman, Daniela Adamcova was later identified by researchers and friends — but there are still scant clues as to what happened to her. Authorities in Croatia have identified a mystery woman found alone, injured, and suffering from amnesia on a remote island earlier this month — but the mystery of how Daniela Adamcova got there remains.
Washington State
Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

Woman injured in early morning crash with Houston police officer

Hiding in Plain Sight, a 30-Year-Old Hijacking Mystery Solved on 9/11

