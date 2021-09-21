Lane Kiffin sends bold message in Arch Manning sweepstakes

Now that USC has moved on from former head coach Clay Helton, the focus turns to making the right hire to replace him. USC athletic director Mike Bohn must make the right hire to lead USC’s football program. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said that Bohn has three months to make this hire, so he needs to really make sure that he makes the right one. Finebaum also mentioned that he thinks Lane Kiffin would be a great hire for USC right now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO