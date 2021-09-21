Lane Kiffin sends bold message in Arch Manning sweepstakes

He is on a bye week, but Lane Kiffin is not here for the “rat poison.”. Kiffin learned a lot in three years (2014-16) as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, but the main thing he took from Nick Saban was not buying into thoughts from the media. The Crimson Tide defeated Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; however, it was not a dominant performance. Some have pushed the panic button as Alabama will host Kiffin and the Rebels next week. Mississippi carries a high-powered offense led by a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. The competition between Matt Corral and Bryce Young could start a real conversation. Also, Ole Miss returns Snoop Connor, Jerrion Ealy, and other offensive weapons.
