GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3613; (P) 1.3684; (R1) 1.3726;. With 1.3714 minor resistance intact, intraday bias in GBP/USD stays on the downside for 1.3570/3601 support zone. . Larger decline form 1.4248 is likely resuming and break of 1.3570 will target 1.3482 key support level. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication and target 1.3163 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.3714 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.www.actionforex.com
