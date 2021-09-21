GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday as traders have come into the picture to get moving after the weekend. The 200 day EMA sits just above and offers plenty of resistance, as we have seen it do over the last couple of days. The 200 day EMA also attracts a lot of attention, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next couple of days. If we do break out above it, we still have to deal with the 50 day EMA above at the 1.3781 level.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO