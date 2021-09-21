CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Macy's to hire 76,000 workers ahead of the holidays with about 28,000 jobs extending beyond the season

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Macy's Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to hire 76,000 full- and part-time workers for the namesake department store, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, as well as call, fulfillment and distribution centers. About 48,000 will be seasonal positions for the holidays, while the remaining positions, about 28,000 jobs, will extend beyond that period. The company says about 6,800 seasonal workers stayed on with the company that in 2020. About 21,200 of this year's jobs will be in fulfillment centers, including warehouse workers and forklift drivers. Most of these positions will be in select locations including Goodyear, Ariz., Sacramento, Calif. and Cheshire, Conn. A national hiring day for these roles will be held on Sept. 23. Macy's is looking for about 50,000 store workers, Bloomingdale's is looking for 4,100 and Bluemercury seeks 315. And Macy's Credit and Customer Service has 300 jobs to fill. Macy's stock has soared 92% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Need a job? UPS plans to hire 100K seasonal workers nationwide

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now is your chance! UPS announced Tuesday that it plans to hire hundreds of thousands of seasonal workers as the holiday season nears. The company says it expects to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2021 and continue through January 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
rcnky.com

Fulfillment Center Looks to Hire 3,000 for Holiday Season

Radial, an e-commerce company with fulfillment centers in the Richwood/Walton area, is looking to add 3,000 entry-level workers for the holiday season. Seasonal workers will process online orders, including picking, sorting, packing and shipping. At the fulfillment centers in Richwood, seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some...
WALTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Marketwatch Market Pulse#Macy S Inc#Bloomingdale#Goodyear
Arkansas Online

Radial to hire 4,000 seasonal workers

ATLANTA -- Logistics company Radial Inc. plans to hire 4,000 entry-level workers outside Atlanta this year ahead of the busy holiday season, the company announced Tuesday. The new employees will work out of two Atlanta-area fulfillment centers -- one in Locust Grove and one in Buford -- to process online orders from various different brands, Radial said in a news release. The company then plans to promote more than one-third of the seasonal employees to full-time positions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
BUSINESS
KSN.com

Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of the holidays

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart plans to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store employees ahead of the holidays, the retailer announced on Wednesday. According to a post on the company’s corporate blog, most of the new hires will be permanent, full-time positions. Along with the 150,000 new employees in stores,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
9NEWS

Macy's hiring 600 workers in Colorado

DENVER — Macy's announced it will hire more than 600 employees in Colorado in advance of the holiday shopping season. The retail chain said the employees will be hired to fill full-time and part-time positions at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. Across the United States, Macy's hopes...
COLORADO STATE
stockxpo.com

Walmart Seeks to Hire 150,000 Workers as Holidays Approach

Walmart Inc. WMT 0.85% said it aims to hire 150,000 workers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, another sign that retailers are rushing to staff stores and warehouses in a tight U.S. labor market. Walmart, the country’s largest private employer with around 1.6 million U.S. workers, has announced a...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
MarketWatch

Target jump-starting the holiday season with deals and price matching starting Oct. 10

Target Corp. will host its Target Deal Days from Oct. 10 through Oct. 12, offering discounts on items through the retailer's e-commerce site, app and, for the first time, at its 1,900 stores. Oct. 10 will also mark the start of the company's holiday price-matching program, which will offer customers the chance to ask for an adjustment on all items purchased between Oct. 10 and Dec. 24 if prices drop. Target will also match certain competitor pricing for 14 days after purchase. Target stock has rallied 32.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 15.9% for the period.
SHOPPING
FOXBusiness

HomeGoods goes digital ahead of holiday season

As the holiday season quickly approaches, HomeGoods has transformed its store locator website into a new e-commerce platform, allowing customers to shop for their favorite products from the comfort of their own home. Similar to the off-price home décor retailer's more than 820 brick-and-mortar locations, HomeGoods.com now features a wide...
INTERNET
cnycentral.com

UPS looking for Syracuse locals to hire this holiday season

For Syracuse locals looking for work, a well known business is looking to hire. UPS needs approximately 750 people for their Syracuse building this holiday season to keep up with the increased demand. New ths year, the company is forgoing the interview process so they are able to present job...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuereport.com

Target will go on a hiring spree ahead of the upcoming holiday season

Target Corp. is reportedly planning to hire around 1,00,000 seasonal workers which is lesser as compared to its previous hiring records of last year. The American retailer is looking to gear up for the holiday and festive season at times when the market struggles with labor availability. Target will offer...
RETAIL
bizjournals

Macy's Inc. set to hire over 400 in the Tampa Bay region

With the holiday season on the horizon, Macy’s Inc. is preparing to hire over 400 employees in the Tampa Bay region. The retailer said it will hire approximately 76,000 full-time and part-time employees at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury store locations, according to a release. About 48,000 of these roles will be reserved for the holiday season, while the remaining positions will be with the company permanently.
BUSINESS
reviewjournal.com

Stores hiring for holidays; some to offer more hours to current workers

Retailers are thinking ahead announcing plans to hire thousands of seasonal employees for the holiday season. But some retailers are cutting back and opting to offer more hours to its current employees. Target announced Thursday it would be hiring 100,000 seasonal associates, about 30,000 less than last year. And seasonal...
RETAIL
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo job market rolling as UPS, Amazon, USPS, FedEx look to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You’re hired Amarillo! If you’re looking for a job, several companies are looking for you. Competition in the labor market is fierce, as companies struggle to find talent, even as job openings are plenty. With the holiday shopping rush quickly approaching, a perfect storm is brewing, especially for logistics companies.
AMARILLO, TX
fortworthbusiness.com

In a brutal labor market, Target trims holiday hiring goals as Macy’s, USPS seek area workers

Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year as it navigates a tight labor market, instead offering more hours and flexibility to the employees it does have. About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 less than last year. Many of those workers will be offered jobs beyond the holiday season.
FORT WORTH, TX
Arkansas Online

Target to trim seasonal job hiring

NEW YORK -- Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year, instead offering more hours and flexibility to the employees it does have. About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 less than last year. Many of those workers will be offered jobs beyond the holiday season. A total of 5 million additional hours of work will be offered during the holiday season to non-holiday hires, potentially adding $75 million more into their paychecks.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Target to hire 100,000 for holidays, pledges more hours, flexibility for workers

Target Corp. on Thursday said it planned to hire 100,000 seasonal workers in the fourth quarter, and boost the number of hours offered to existing employees, as it prepares for the crucial holiday shopping season amid a lingering labor shortage. The Minneapolis-based retailer's hiring plan is significantly smaller than previous...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy