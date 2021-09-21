Macy's to hire 76,000 workers ahead of the holidays with about 28,000 jobs extending beyond the season

Macy's Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to hire 76,000 full- and part-time workers for the namesake department store, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, as well as call, fulfillment and distribution centers. About 48,000 will be seasonal positions for the holidays, while the remaining positions, about 28,000 jobs, will extend beyond that period. The company says about 6,800 seasonal workers stayed on with the company that in 2020. About 21,200 of this year's jobs will be in fulfillment centers, including warehouse workers and forklift drivers. Most of these positions will be in select locations including Goodyear, Ariz., Sacramento, Calif. and Cheshire, Conn. A national hiring day for these roles will be held on Sept. 23. Macy's is looking for about 50,000 store workers, Bloomingdale's is looking for 4,100 and Bluemercury seeks 315. And Macy's Credit and Customer Service has 300 jobs to fill. Macy's stock has soared 92% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.