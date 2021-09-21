CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Lasorda’s widow dies at 91

Jo Lasorda, the widow of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, died Monday night. She was 91.

She died at her home, according to the Dodgers. No cause of death was given.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda,” the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. “She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home.”

Tommy Lasorda, who died last January at age 93, won two World Series for the Dodgers during his Hall of Fame career.

The couple were married for 70 years.

–Field Level Media

