2 Cleveland Browns players that could see increased usage with Jarvis Landry out

The Cleveland Browns will be without Jarvis Landry for a bit, and it’s next man up. It was not nearly the performance one would’ve hoped for on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as DPD’s Greg Newland hit on, but the Cleveland Browns did get the job done 31-21. The club looked flat, to some degree, in that one, for whatever reason, and had Houston’s Tyrod Taylor not injured his hamstring near the end of the first half, maybe things could’ve been even more interesting.