"Protect Your Talent": Manny Jacinto in Conversation with Nicole Kidman

By Nicole Kidman
 8 days ago

Even though Manny Jacinto shot many of his scenes in Nine Perfect Strangers opposite Nicole Kidman, he rarely spent time with her. To play Masha, the wellness guru who welcomes the titular strangers to her retreat Tranquillum, Kidman reportedly remained in character throughout most of the shoot (which took place in Australia after being relocated from Los Angeles amidst pandemic concerns). But for Jacinto, who plays her mysterious assistant Yao, working alongside such elite acting was exactly what drew him to the Hulu series, which also features top-shelf talent like Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Shannon. So when Jacinto, whose run as the beloved Jason Mendoza on NBC's The Good Place ended last year, recently caught up with Kidman, the two of them had a lot to talk about.

