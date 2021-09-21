Club News: NFCA Names 2021 Travel Ball Regional Coaching Staffs of the Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Five travel ball programs were selected by their peers as the NFCA Regional Coaching Staffs of the Year, the Association announced on Tuesday. Representing each of the NFCA’s five travel ball regions—East, North, South, south Central and West—these coaches and their organizations are now eligible for the NFCA Travel Ball National Coaching Staff of the Year award, which will be announced on Oct. 4, 2021.extrainningsoftball.com
