Census: Births down in December 2020, January & February 2021
WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP) – A report from the U.S. Census Bureau has found a downturn in births in winter 2020-2021 but there were signs of a possible rebound by March. March 13, 2020 the national COVID-19 emergency went into effect. Babies conceived in the first weeks after that would be born during or after the first week of December 2020. The Census looked at other data that could account for the decline. Historically, births in the U.S. have a seasonal pattern and births have been decreasing since 2008 (with the exception of 2014).www.wwlp.com
