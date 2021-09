A new Planned Parenthood initative will allow residents of Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia to access abortion medication and services without leaving their homes. The plan, announced by Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. (PPMW) on Sept. 10, allows patients to receive abortion medication through the mail. PPMW is the second Planned Parenthood branch in the country to provide patients with entirely at-home care and services. The Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts was the first affiliate to join the nationwide TelAbortion study, which provides patients with access to telehealth appointments to receive abortion medication within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

