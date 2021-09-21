Tourism Industry Marks its Fourth Annual Festival
This year’s World Tourism Day will be celebrated locally under the theme “Shaping our Future” the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, announced in a press briefing held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Botanical House. The week-long festival will be held from September 27, 2021, to October 2, 2021. The theme “Shaping Our Future” has been chosen to not only applaud the contribution of those working in the industry but also the people of Seychelles and the destination.eturbonews.com
Comments / 0