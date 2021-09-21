CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Review: Death's Door

By Joey Greaber
 7 days ago
9/10

Death’s Door stuck its talons in me from the start menu and wouldn’t let go until the final boss - and I loved every second. This top-down adventure possesses a magical gameplay formula that takes Dark Souls combat and Legend of Zelda exploration and infuses it with a bleak yet gorgeous world filled with endearing characters and story moments, making it one of my favorite gaming experiences of 2021.

In Death’s Door , you play as a small crow who’s a soul-collecting reaper that takes down bosses who’re unwilling to leave life. After the inciting events unfold, you’re tasked with collecting three large boss souls in order to open the titular death’s door, leading to an epic encounter with the game’s big baddie. Developer Acid Nerve does a phenomenal job at making you care about the game’s plot and its characters, while never venturing into chatty territory. The excellent script is delivered in text form by a quirky cast of NPCs that standout in their otherwise gloomy surroundings.

The combat in this game is something special. As someone who just came off playing through all of the “souls-borne” titles, Death’s Door seamlessly brings that challenging combat style to the isometric point-of-view, albeit in an easier to master manner. Like those games, fighting involves tons of rolling, precision, and memorizing an opponents move set. You’re armed with five distinct weapons, along with projectiles to knock down a health bar from a safe distance. I prefered wielding the thunder hammer most of the game, while tossing out fire balls when stronger enemies swarmed in, but your preference may vary depending on play style.

Boss battles are where this game shines the brightest. From a presentation standpoint, each one is introduced with a giant title on-screen that’s straight out of a Tarantino flick. Their names deserve the big font too. They include: The Witch of Urns, The Lord of Doors, The grave Digger, Betty, and more. Some end up being pushovers, while others made me want to throw my controller out the window. Once you conquer the challenge though, victory is oh so sweet.

Perhaps the most controversial decision the developers made was to not include a world map. Some may find this to be a reason for jumping off of Death’s Door entirely, but I ended up appreciating the extra challenge. Doubling back to areas you’ve already explored is bound to happen, but this led me to discover far more secrets than I would have if I already knew I explored a particular area. Also, the various sections in this world are small enough in size that memorization eventually comes naturally. Put me down for more games without maps!

From the moment I saw the trailer for Death’s Door , my expectations were sky high, but the final product managed to exceed them in every way. The game’s combat is satisfying, its characters are charming, and its sense of intrigue and exploration is a hoot. The game feels ripe for a sequel, or at the very least a DLC or two (fingers crossed!). Don’t miss out on one of the best games this year!

For more game reviews, follow Joey Greaber on Twitter .

dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Asmongold in?

New World is finally launched, and players will be looking to decide on the right server for them and their friends to group up and adventure together. When making this decision, you’ll likely want to know what the server population will look like or if there are any large streamers joining in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the New world black screen error

New World is finally out and players are already flooding into the servers to start their journey from scratch for the final time. Though most game developers spend days and months preparing for their game’s launch, something can always go wrong and affect the experience of fans. The black screen...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the ‘Invalid Platform’ error when installing New World

Amazon Games’ upcoming MMO, New World, is available to pre-load through the Steam client now. But some prospective New World players are running into an error when installing the game when Steam tells them they’re unable to complete the installation process due to an “Invalid Platform.” The error message reads “an error occurred while installing New World (invalid platform).”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Fextralife playing on?

Fextralife is a popular gaming community and network known in part for its livestreams on Twitch and YouTube videos. Based in Europe, Fextralife is almost assured to have a strong presence on whatever server and faction it ends up on. Fextralife is playing New World on the Central EU server...
VIDEO GAMES
PIX11

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

How to Redeem & Use Pre-Order Bonuses in New World

New World is finally out and for those of you who pre-ordered the game, you may be wondering how to redeem your bonus content. Fear not, as we can tell you exactly where things are and how to make the most of them. Here's how to redeem and use your...
VIDEO GAMES
thegeorgeanne.com

Banned Books Week: “Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card Review

“Ender’s Game” by Orson Scott Card is a science-fiction novel about Earth’s retaliation efforts in the wake of an alien invasion that was successfully fended off. Upon its release it was heralded as an important moment for science fiction, and brought the genre to a generation of adolescent and young-adult readers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dotesports.com

New World streamer server list: All popular servers in New World

One of the staples of content creation in the MMO genre is interaction between streamers and their viewers in the open world. With New World’s launch finally upon us, numerous high-profile streamers have come to a decision on what server and faction they want to play in the game, making some servers more popular than others.
VIDEO GAMES
Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

