NFL

Q&A: Khan ready for AEW to take New York, wrestling by storm

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW founder Tony Khan has put professional wrestling on notice that he has the hottest company in the business. The 38-year-old Khan already had major responsibilities with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and English soccer team Fulham FC. AEW has turned from plucky upstart into the talk of the pro wrestling world. AEW’s “All Out” pay-per-view earlier this month had more than 200,000 buys. Its weekly “Dynamite” TV show on TNT routinely tops 1 million viewers. Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Sting and a star-studded roster will set an AEW attendance record when more than 20,000 fans are expected Wednesday night to pack Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for its “Grand Slam” card.

