Tulsa, OK

Woody Guthrie Center opening exhibit showcasing women in country music

By Ryan Love
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042Rj1_0c3cAGGn00

The Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa is set to open a new exhibit showcasing iconic women in country music.

"Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music" is a Grammy Museum exhibit that will open at the Woody Guthrie Center on Oct. 22 and will be on display through March 22.

Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, Mickey Guyton and Taylor Swift are among the artists to be featured as the display traces the influence of women in the industry.

“Women have always been, and continue to be, forces of nature in any musical genre, and we are proud to be shining a light on these country music artists,” says Deana McCloud, director of the Woody Guthrie Center.

“We’re also excited to be adding items to the exhibit while it’s in Tulsa, including Wanda Jackson’s hot pink ‘80s fringed blazer, along with concert posters and original floorboards from the historic Cain’s Ballroom. Woody knew it, and so do these artists — we are all stronger together.”

The current exhibition Songs of Conscience Sounds of Freedom will end its run on Oct. 10.

Reserve time to tour the Woody Guthrie Center here .

