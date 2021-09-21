CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

WATCH: Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant brawl during press conference to announce November fight

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwXTv_0c3cAFO400

It was just back in August that reports came out suggesting that Canelo Alvarez would take on Caleb Plant later this year to vie for the undisputed super middleweight championship .

If what we saw at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Tuesday is any indication, said match is going to be absolutely epic.

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant took to the stage in Southern California to officially announce the championship fight. That’s when all heck broke loose. Almost literally .

Alvarez shoved Plant as the two were jawing on the stage. Plant responded in kind, leading to an epic pre-fight brawl between the two champions.

One might conclude that this was a publicity stunt between Alvarez and Plant. I just don’t see that. Both champs were out for blood.

As for the real fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, it’s set to take place Nov. 6 at MGM in Las Vegas. The latter currently holds the WBA, WBO and WBC super middleweight titles while Plant has been the IBF 168-pound super middleweight champ since 2019.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Bob Arum Backs 'Puerto Rican Mike Tyson' To Beat Canelo Alvarez 'In Two Years'

Bob Arum has named the only fighter he thinks is presenting a strong case to beat Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. After becoming a multi-division champ, Alvarez has successfully convinced boxing fans that he is the pound-for-pound king. When discussing the subject in a recent talk with a group of reporters, Top...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

What did Caleb Plant say to Canelo Alvarez to earn a slap?

Caleb Plant left the Canelo Alvarez press conference worse than he entered after taking a lightning-fast combination from the Mexican superstar. Returning fire from a shove that saw him fly back across the stage, Plant was left with a cut under his eye from the subsequent exchange. Throwing the first...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Caleb Plant Shows Proof He Landed On Canelo Alvarez; “Missed My Ass”

Caleb Plant responds to fans on social media that said he was too slow. The entire boxing world got turned upside down after witnessing the scuffle during the press conference between unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38ko) and IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant 21-0, 12ko). Afterward, Plant took to social media with proof he laid hands on Alvarez in the build-up to the undisputed showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Chris Algieri breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant, thinks David Benavidez gives Canelo real trouble

During a conversation with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV, former titleholder Chris Algieri shares his thoughts on the upcoming undisputed super middleweight unification fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, while also weighing-in on why he thinks David Benavidez could be a real problem for Canelo. Check out some of what Algieri had to say below...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
August, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Sports
AOL Corp

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant's foolish scuffle was a preventable debacle

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has made incredible strides with his English in the past year or so. He regularly does interviews in English now and only uses his interpreter on rare occasions. But his inability to understand a curse word — motherf***er — hurled at him in his second language led to a brief scuffle in which Caleb Plant suffered a cut below his right eye.
COMBAT SPORTS
International Business Times

Canelo Alvarez Will Be Stopped By 'Only One' Fighter, Says Veteran Trainer

An undefeated super middleweight boxing champion has been tipped to beat Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Ahead of his super middleweight championship bout against Caleb Plant, Alvarez has become the subject of recent discussions and some have been asked to name the active fighter who could possibly stop him. To put it...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Callum Smith stops Lenin Castillo in 2nd round knockout

By Mark Eisner: Former WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) scored a brutal second round knockout of former world title challenger Lenin Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KOs) in his debut at light heavyweight on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. (Photo credit: Mark...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Evander Holyfield
reviewjournal.com

Alvarez, Plant come to blows Tuesday before press conference

Turns out Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant don’t need boxing gloves or a ring to fight. They came to blows Tuesday in Los Angeles before the first press conference promoting their Nov. 6 bout at MGM Grand Garden for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The two faced off in front...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez’s new personality

By Mohamed Horomtallah: Let me start by saying that this author is Canelo Alvarez’s biggest fan. I’m in awe of his skills and the improvements he displays fight after fight. Simply put: Canelo is the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world and the one with the most beautiful style to watch.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

‘Tired with Canelo, it’s curtains,’ Anthony Dirrell predicts Alvarez vs. Plant

By Matt Lieberman: Anthony Dirrell isn’t giving Caleb Plant much of any chance of beating Canelo Alvarez on November 6th in their undisputed 168-lb championship fight. Dirrell says IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) showed fatigue problems in his last fight against Caleb Truax, and he can ill afford to get tired against Canelo Alvarez.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State Rams#Las Vegas#Boxing#Combat#Mgm#Wba#Wbo#Wbc#Ibf#Texas A M Aggies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
fightsports.tv

Mexican Boxer Succumbs To Injuries Five Days After Fight

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, a female Mexican boxer, has died five days after suffering brutal injuries against Marie-Pier Houle in a Montreal ring. Groupe Yvon Michel, who organized the event at IGA Stadium Saturday night, confirmed that she succumbed to injuries on Thursday. “It is with great sadness and torment that...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“It’s my brother, it’s my baby brother, you know?” – Nick Diaz says he would never rewatch Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are probably the most popular siblings in modern MMA. The brothers from Stockton, California are known for their toughness inside the cage with the brotherly bond the two share transcending boundaries. Recently, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after almost 2 years (at UFC 263. He took on Leon Edwards in the first-ever 5-round non-title fight in the history of UFC.
UFC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy