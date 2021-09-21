CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments Have The Range

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are certain actresses who eventually become as celebrated for their style as they are their acting—think Tilda Swinton, Halle Berry, and Nicole Kidman. These days, Zendaya is quickly joining that elite group. Since landing her breakout role on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up in 2009, Zendaya has proven herself a major triple threat as an actress, singer, and dancer. Her mastery extends to the red carpet as well—where, with the aid of stylist Law Roach, she shows off countless daring looks at every turn. Zendaya is truly a fashion chameleon, effortlessly transforming from a romantic, fairy-tale princess look to an edgy, menswear-inspired tuxedo with equal aplomb. Among her most memorable ensembles: a voluminous high-low Fausto Puglisi dress at the 2015 Met Gala, a goddess-like Vivienne Westwood gown paired with flowing locs at the 2015 Academy Awards, a perfectly summer-y Jonathan Simkhai frock to kick off the promo tour for Spiderman: Homecoming, and for the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2020, the Tom Ford breastplate heard ‘round the world. Here, a look at some of the newly dubbed style icon’s best looks—from her years as a Disney star to a red carpet stunner.

