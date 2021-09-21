CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Serie A: Spezia vs Juventus Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

By Somdeb Khaskel
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpezia vs Juventus: Juventus are still looking for their first victory of the season after the departure of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. They continue their hunt with a midweek fixture against Spezia on the 22nd of September. Spezia vs Juventus: Preview. Spezia did not have the best of starts to...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
firstsportz.com

EFL Championship: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United: Middlesbrough will take on Sheffield United in the midweek fixture of matchday 10 of the EFL Championship on the 28th of September. Middlesbrough have not had the ideal start to their EFL Championship season, and are languishing towards the bottom of the table. They are 18th in the table and have lost four of their first nine matches this season. Their only two victories came against Nottingham Forest and Bristol City. They are not in the best of form at the moment and have lost their last two games in the EFL Championship.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt: VfL Wolfsburg will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Matchday 5 of the Bundesliga 2021/22 season. VfL Wolfsburg are in commendable form as they see themselves at the pinnacle of the Bundesliga 2021/22 table. They have managed to win all of their four games with the most recent one coming against Greuther Furth (2-0). Wolfsburg will be eyeing to continue their winning momentum and maintain a strong grip at the top spot.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld: Union Berlin will lock horns with Arminia Bielefeld in the sixth matchday of the Bundesliga this season. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before Saturday’s fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live. Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld:...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Ac Milan#Pmet#Pmgmt#Voot Andorramovistar#Armeniasetanta Sports#Azerbaijansetanta Sports#Cbc#Play Sports Bosnia#Herzegovinaarena#Czech#Estoniasetanta Sports#Greececosmote#Maltatotal Sports Network#Polandeleven Sports#Latin
Sporting News

Sebastien Haller: The Champions League’s star man so far?

Sebastien Haller’s Champions League debut is unlikely to be topped any time soon. From a European point of view—let alone an African point of view—it surely deserves consideration among the greatest UCL debuts of all time. The striker netted four times in Ajax’s 5-1 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in Gameweek...
UEFA
AFP

Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica

Ronald Koemanâs future as Barcelona coach may already be decided but the outcome of the next two games, starting with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, could buy him some extra time. Three matches without a win and a press conference in which Koeman cancelled questions and demanded support felt more like the final week of a tenure about to be brought to an end. A goalless draw away at Cadiz ended with Gerard Pique playing up front and while Pique called for calm after the game, the club captain also shied away from backing his coach. "The club has been on the crest of a wave for many years and we are not used to this," Pique said. "We all need to make an effort to give stability. We can complain or pull in the right direction. Let's not look for friction because this doesn't help anyone."
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

PSG vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Paris Saint-Germain left a lot of unanswered questions following their first Champions League game of the season as they drew 1-1 with Club Brugge.It was the first time we got a look at the front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe playing together and it didn’t really work.It remains to be seen whether Messi will line up for the start of this mouthwatering clash against Manchester City following his minor injury. But could it work in Pep Guardiola’s favour if he does?Sounds crazy to say but PSG clearly lack something when they play the three superstars up front...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scott McTominay has returned to Scotland’s squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers with Israel and the Faroe Islands.The Manchester United midfielder needed groin surgery last month which forced him to miss the wins against Moldova and Austria.He returned for United’s 2-1 win at West Ham and also started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also in the squad having pulled out through injury ahead of September’s 2-0 loss to Denmark.Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin replaces...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid player ratings as Atletico Madrid snatch late win

Atletico Madrid defeated AC Milan 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night in a thrilling match. Antoine Griezmann found the equaliser for Atletico Madrid in the 84th minute before Luis Suarez converted a penalty in added time. AC Milan had scored early though Rafael Leao but were down to ten men with Frank Kessie getting a second yellow card.
UEFA
theScore

Watch: Incredible goal gives Sheriff shocking win in Madrid

What a moment for Sebastien Thill. The midfielder scored a thunderous goal that he'll never forget on Tuesday, arrowing a half-volley into the top corner in the 90th minute to give Sheriff Tiraspol an unlikely - and historic - 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Moldovan...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy