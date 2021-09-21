CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ellen White closes on England scoring record with double in Luxembourg rout

By Suzanne Wrack
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrxUm_0c3c9UNT00

Ellen White scored twice as England Women enjoyed a 10-0 World Cup qualifying win against Luxembourg, taking her international tally to 43, three goals short of Kelly Smith’s all‑time England goalscoring record.

White, who has now made 97 appearances for England, was joined on the scoresheet by her Manchester City teammate Alex Greenwood – making her 50th appearance for her country – and the centre-back Millie Bright who both scored two. The Arsenal forward Nikita Parris added another and Rachel Daly scored her first goal following the death of her father, while an own goal completed the rout.

Related: England pick apart North Macedonia to give Sarina Wiegman perfect start

Wiegman had tasked her team with being more clinical than they were against North Macedonia last Friday. Despite that 8-0 score against the team ranked 131 in the world, the Lionesses had created 46 chances and enjoyed 81% of possession.

In the Stade de Luxembourg, the new national stadium that was opened on 1 September with a match between the Luxembourg men’s team and Azerbaijan, England were a more ruthless beast.

Wiegman made two changes to the team that turned over North Macedonia at St Mary’s with Chelsea’s Fran Kirby starting in place of Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway and Arsenal’s Parris favoured on the right in place of her clubmate Beth Mead.

Scotland thumped the Faroe Islands 7-1 at Hampden Park as they made it two wins from two World Cup qualifiers, but an injury to Erin Cuthbert [pictured] will concern their new manager, Pedro Martínez Losa.

Chelsea's Cuthbert opened the scoring with a fine strike in the 19th minute before a brace of Chloe Arthur headers and a Christy Grimshaw effort saw the Scots leading 4-0 at the break in their Group B game.

The visitors got on the board through Maria Biskopsto, but goals from Martha Thomas, debutant Jenna Clark and Claire Emslie added gloss to the scoreline. Cuthbert was carried off on a stretcher in the final moments after a collision.

Wales kept pace with France in Group I thanks to Natasha Harding's early winner in Estonia , while in Group D, Northern Ireland scored four second-half goals to see off Latvia at Windsor Park.

It took just 12 minutes for England to break through the Luxembourg lines, opponents that have one won just twice since their creation in 2006. White met Lauren Hemp’s cross at the near post and steered it beyond the 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucie Schlimé. Five minutes later White doubled the lead when she collected the ball from an incisive Kirby pass and coolly slotted in.

Kirby was not involved on Friday with Wiegman citing the need to manage her workload. Restored to the starting team, the PFA player of the year pulled the strings alongside the captain, Leah Williamson, and Manchester United’s Ella Toone.

Kirby assisted the next two goals but from a less familiar position, by taking corners: the first flicked on at the near post by a defender was pounced on by Parris who headed down and in; the second similarly dealt with at the near post but falling sweetly on to the left foot of Greenwood who volleyed home.

Greenwood struck again minutes into the second half, with her 25-yard effort taking a deflection to wrongfoot the keeper on the way in.

With Arsenal up next on Sunday evening and perhaps one eye on Manchester City’s lengthy injury list, Wiegman withdrew White, Hemp and Greenwood (who had taken a knock) before the hour in favour of Mead, the Chelsea forward Beth England and Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMVj2_0c3c9UNT00
Millie Bright of England rises highest to score the seventh goal. Photograph: Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA/Getty Images

Mead and England quickly combined to force the sixth, with Mead sending a cross towards England that was turned in by the defender Jessica Berscheid and a dinked ball from Mead was later headed powerfully home by the centre-back Millie Bright.

Three quick goals in four minutes of added time completed the rout, with Bright getting her second, Daly knocking in from six yards and England heading in from a Parris cross.

“For obvious reasons it’s been a very, very tough week for Rach,” Bright said. “We have to stand tall and be strong for her.

“Let her have those moments when she breaks down. The one thing she wanted was to make her dad proud and she definitely did that.”

England now have two wins from two games in their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign – the finals will be in Australia and New Zealand – and there can be few complaints over the start of Wiegman’s tenure.

However, it will take time before we have a complete picture of the new manager’s impact. These games, against far inferior opposition, could actually exacerbate the existing defensive problems that were a feature of the former manager Phil Neville’s time in charge.

There is a risk that England’s back line gets a little too used to playing high and without pressure. Time will tell whether Wiegman is capable of fixing the defence as effectively as she seems to be unshackling the attack.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England new boss Sarina Wiegman gets the perfect start after Lionesses smash EIGHT past Macedonia in opening World Cup qualifier with Ellen White and Beth England bagging braces

Sarina Wiegman got a perfect start to life as England manager with one of the most routine performances her squad will ever be afforded. This felt like Sunday League come the final whistle. The gulf between the sides was immense. England finished with 46 shots and could argue they should have scored from at least half of them.
NFL
The Independent

‘We’ve reached all our goals,’ says Sarina Wiegman after England Women score 10 in win over Luxembourg

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her delight at the “good job” done by her team after they thrashed Luxembourg 10-0.Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice at the Stade de Luxembourg as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group, four days after beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under Wiegman.The Dutchwoman told a post-match press conference: “I thought the performance was good. It’s pretty hard to make the game against such opponents.“You have possession most of the game, you have to keep the tempo up. When we...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Claire Emslie
Person
Millie Bright
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Erin Cuthbert
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Kelly Smith
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alex Greenwood
The Independent

England thrash Luxembourg 10-0 to continue thumping start under Sarina Wiegman

Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group by thrashing Luxembourg 10-0.Four days on from beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under new boss Sarina Wiegman the Lionesses notched four times in the first half at the Stade de Luxembourg.White netted twice as she moved to within three of the team’s all-time goals record and Nikita Parris and Greenwood also got on the scoresheet.Centre-back Greenwood then made it 5-0 early in the second half and an own goal and a...
SPORTS
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxembourg#Uk#England Women#Arsenal#Lionesses#Stanway#Group D#Pfa#Manchester United#Wrongfoot#Parris Cross
midfloridanewspapers.com

Haller scores 4 goals as Ajax routs Sporting Lisbon in CL

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Ajax added to its scoring spree early in the season with debutant Sebastien Haller finding the net four times in the team's 5-1 win at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday. Making his Champion League debut, Haller scored twice in the first 10 minutes...
UEFA
SkySports

Luxembourg Women vs England Women preview, team news, kick-off time

Chelsea's Fran Kirby is in contention to play for England Women in their World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg on Tuesday night, but manager Sarina Wiegman has confirmed Steph Houghton faces a spell on the sidelines. Houghton was due to retain her captaincy of the Lionesses following Wiegman's appointment but was...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Fuel shortage causes host of non-league football matches to be postponed

Several non-league football teams in England have opted or been forced to postpone their midweek encounters due to the fuel shortage throughout the country.Motorists have been panic-buying petrol and diesel at stations, leading to closures in some cases and restricted sales in others.And with funds already tight in the lower reaches of the game, some clubs have chosen to delay their fixtures in the coming days, with the supply chain issues expected to ease off across the next 48 hours or so, according to the president of the AA.That means weekend games should remain in place, where several sides will...
SOCCER
The Independent

How Harry Kane’s Premier League scoring slump compares to his previous droughts

Harry Kane has gone five Premier League games without a goal for only the fifth time in his career after Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s longest scoreless runs to assess how his current slump compares.August 2012 to March 2014 – eight gamesMaking his current woes all the more noteworthy, Kane’s first two ‘droughts’ of at least this length came early in his career before he had established himself with Spurs – indeed, the first took in three games on loan at Norwich aged 19.The 168 minutes he played included only one start, for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD
The Independent

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scott McTominay has returned to Scotland’s squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers with Israel and the Faroe Islands.The Manchester United midfielder needed groin surgery last month which forced him to miss the wins against Moldova and Austria.He returned for United’s 2-1 win at West Ham and also started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also in the squad having pulled out through injury ahead of September’s 2-0 loss to Denmark.Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin replaces...
SOCCER
The Independent

London Marathon in talks with rival broadcasters as BBC contract nears end

London Marathon bosses are in talks with rival broadcasters as its contract with the BBC is due to run out after this year’s race.The BBC could lose its annual coverage of the blue-riband event, which takes place on Sunday and which it has televised since its inception in 1981.Race director Hugh Brasher said: “We have had a 40-year partnership with the BBC and we have been absolutely delighted with that partnership.“We will, in inappropriate ways, explore all sorts of other opportunities. What we believe is that this event lives on terrestrial TV.“This event is for Britain. This event is for...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy