Apex Legends Player Shows How to Earn Infinite Ammo for Shiela, Even When Unattached

By Nathan Fusco
 7 days ago
An Apex Legends player on TikTok showed off a rather interesting exploit that allows Rampart to have infinite ammo with Sheila, even when detached. Currently, Rampart can activate Shiela and run around with her minigun. The only difference is that you have one magazine of 173 rounds. If you use them all, you're out unless you plant the weapon. If you plant the weapon as normal, then you have infinite ammo, but you won't be able to pick it up again. That is until you unlock the cooldown again.

