5 Best Apex Legends Loadouts of All Time
These are the five best Apex Legends Loadouts of all time. Throughout Apex Legends' 10 seasons there have been a lot of changes to the game's gun meta. Weapons have cycled in and out of the care package, new weapons have been added and there have been countless balance changes to several of the game's guns. With so many changes occurring and so many strong weapon combos cycling through the game, it's worth looking back on some of the best loadout combinations throughout Apex history.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0