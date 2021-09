Episode 6 of our Braves podcast Blooper’s Brigade is here. This week, Chase Irle and Jake Gordon are joined by a very special guest — Alex Butler of the Chatting Average podcast. But if you’re on Twitter, you probably know him better as @RileysRakes. The main topic of this week’s episode is the National League playoff race. The Braves have kept the Mets and Phillies at a distance, but the rest of the league is going crazy. A week ago, the Cardinals looked to be eliminated. Now, they lead the Wild Card. We also talk about potential playoff matchups and much more. You can find Blooper’s Brigade wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO