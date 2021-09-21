NASCAR legend Richard Petty tells John Rich the story of his 200th win on The Pursuit! With John Rich

While Lester’s never been one for self-promotion, his manager — Mike Shildt — had plenty of praise for the lefty after Monday’s win. “Obviously, he’s pitched tremendously well, done a great job, made a few adjustments, but this guy’s got such heart and competitive fire. So it’s really fun to watch him go out and compete,” Shildt said. “He’s like John Wayne. You know, just got that ‘True Grit.’ Big, strong, silent type. Done a nice job, not only on the mound obviously, but his preparation, this guy is really dedicated to his craft. That always has a residual benefit. And he’s got the intestinal fortitude to compete, he’s got a huge heart. And, you know, congratulations on his 200th win. That’s a heck of a milestone, and he’s not done. He’s got more in him.”

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO