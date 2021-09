Zebulon, N.C. — One woman died in a Wednesday morning crash on U.S. Highway 64 East in the Zebulon area. Crews at the scene said the woman was traveling westbound on U.S. 64 when she hit the median, went back into the westbound lanes, then veered back toward the median and flipped several times over the median into the eastbound lanes.

ZEBULON, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO