ENGLEWOOD • Bradley Chubb's arthroscopic procedure on his left ankle Wednesday morning was a "roaring success," according to Broncos coach Vic Fangio. Chubb, who left Sunday's game against the Jaguars late in the second quarter after experiencing a sharp pain in his ankle, decided to have surgery as soon as possible in hopes of cleaning out a bone spur that has been bothering him for several weeks. Chubb is expected to miss six to eight weeks of the season and was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday.

