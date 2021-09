Ah heck. Horisont are done. Across six records and 12 years, the Gothenburg-based outfit transcended classic heavy rock and roll while maintaining the spirit and vitality thereof in their work. Even up to last year’s Sudden Death (review here) — which has a whole new context now, I guess, if not two; remind me to tell you sometime about my theory of bands subconsciously telegraphing their own breakups in album titles — they sounded like a band that still had more to say. But if in fact that’s the end of their time together — and we all know that when it comes to this kind of thing, it may or may not be — they’ll have gone out on a high note.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO