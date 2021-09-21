CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

How the SALT Debate Could Change American Politics: Karl Smith

bloombergtax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall it the SALT effect: The debate over state and local tax deductions is scrambling U.S. politics, and the fight could have a profound effect on the parties as well as the U.S. economy. Many Democrats from high-tax areas are demanding a repeal of the SALT cap instituted in the...

news.bloombergtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
themissouritimes.com

Jason Smith unveils new statewide ad amid Senate speculation

Congressman Jason Smith is out with a new statewide ad amid speculation he may jump into the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. The “Farm Sense” ad is airing on digital and social media markets, his team said. It criticizes Democrats’ stimulus plans, saying it will raise taxes, gut Medicare, and include tax breaks for electric vehicles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Politics#Tax Deductions#Tax Bill#U S Economy#Democrats#Republicans#Social Security#Medicare#Medicaid#The Federal Reserve#Rural Republican Party#Gop#Americans
Bangor Daily News

Debt ceiling debate is silly political grandstanding

The debt ceiling fight is peak Washington. It’s foolish. Political grandstanding. Inane babble. To understand why, start at the beginning. It’s a very good place to start. The Framers split legislative power between the two houses of Congress. The power to “raise revenue” — in other words, taxes — was required to originate in the House of Representatives. The lower house, with proportional representation and two-year terms, was intended to be closer to the people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

How the debt limit fight perfectly explains American politics in 2021

The words “debt limit” may make your eyes roll, widen, or just glaze over. But at a moment like this, when it’s seriously unclear whether Congress will raise the limit at which the federal government is legally allowed to go into debt — and avoid likely financial calamity — it might be time to start asking some questions.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

All of a sudden, AOC and ‘The Squad’ are Biden’s allies — and moderates are in his way

During the Democratic primary, Joe Biden was the last choice of most of the progressive members of Congress. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young self-described democratic socialist, said in 2020 that “in any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party”. She backed Senator Bernie Sanders. Others, like Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, backed Sanders alongside her, while newer members of “the Squad” who toppled incumbent Democrats also positioned themselves on the Sanders side of the party.But eight months into his presidency, as moderate Democrats continue to raise objections to major parts of...
ELECTIONS
eenews.net

Meet the Senate enforcer who could sink Biden’s climate plan

The gatekeeper for the most consequential climate bill in U.S. history works behind a nondescript door in the Capitol. She’s not recognized by tourists or followed by journalists. She can ascend the marble steps near her office without turning heads. But she has the power to short-circuit the most ambitious...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy