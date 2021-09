Win your way with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller. This impressive gaming gadget comes with 6 additional multifunction buttons, giving you all the input options you need to add more commands to your arsenal. In fact, the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app lets you configure the controller to match your playing style. And, with the Razer Chroma RGB lighting, you can light up your experience. Also, the Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and D-Pad provide crisp feedback and state-of-the-art precision. Best of all, each button has a 3-million tap lifespan and a 0.65 mm actuation distance. What’s more, the interchangeable thumbstick caps swap out easily, allowing natural motion no matter how you play. Moreover, the Hair-Trigger mode with Trigger-Stop switches reduces the travel distance of the main triggers, giving you the upper hand.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO