Google Sites now lets you create your own custom themes for more consistent branding

Android is gearing up for its October release of OS 12 complete with Material You. Over the past few weeks, it’s been rapidly rolling out new app designs and many of us are already enrolled in the Beta program and enjoying the last release before it goes public. A few issues with Google Pay and crashes aside, it feels ready for prime time and it’s gorgeous. I’m so excited for it to officially roll out. Today, Google detailed several new features that would be coming over the next few months to their mobile phone operating system, and it’s all about convenience and accessibility. Let’s take a look at what was announced and how it will benefit you.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO