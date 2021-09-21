Google Sites now lets you create your own custom themes for more consistent branding
Now that the new Google Sites has all but taken over for the traditional version, boasting a cleaner UI and more integration with the company’s other services, like Youtube, Drive, and even new editing tools, Google is now looking to add a few extra features to make it more useful beyond the visual redesign. While we’re likely to see more updates over time, today, I wanted to discuss something I’ve felt it’s needed for a long time – custom themes.chromeunboxed.com
