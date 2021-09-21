CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Google Sites now lets you create your own custom themes for more consistent branding

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the new Google Sites has all but taken over for the traditional version, boasting a cleaner UI and more integration with the company’s other services, like Youtube, Drive, and even new editing tools, Google is now looking to add a few extra features to make it more useful beyond the visual redesign. While we’re likely to see more updates over time, today, I wanted to discuss something I’ve felt it’s needed for a long time – custom themes.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
INTERNET
The Gadgeteer

Create your own custom multi-tool with Keybar!

NEWS – Keybar might not be a brand that comes to mind when you think about pocket multi-tools, but let’s change that right now. Keybar has been creating aluminum, copper, brass, titanium, carbon fiber, and micarta EDC key organizers for a while now but did you know that they also offer a variety of unique inserts? With these inserts, you can create your own custom multi-tool. Need a tiny comb for your mustache? Keybar has you covered. Need a miniature box cutter? There’s a Keybar insert for that. How about a tiny fork or a screwdriver? Yes, you guessed it, see all the inserts in the image below. Prices start at $19.95. Go check them out on Keybar.us and Amazon.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Sites#Design#Ui#Workspace#Google Accounts
lifewire.com

How to Create a Custom Route on Google Maps

Desktop: Open Google My Maps > Add directions > Transportation mode > Departure point > Destination point. Click and drag route line to customize route. Add a marker to map: Open Google My Maps and click Add layer > Add marker > click location and select Add to map. Android...
CELL PHONES
KDVR.com

Creating your Brand

Have you ever thought about personal branding? Speaker, Influencer and owner of Ace of Spades Agency says it is more important than ever to create your own brand and it can earn you six figures a year if you learn how to grow it right. Watch the segment for some amazing tips and how to get started. For more information go to AceofSpadesAgency.com and follow Jay Jay on Instagram @JayJayLive.
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

The Tego Adventure Kit lets you build your custom utility belt… like you’re Batman

With 7 modules to choose from, the Tego Adventure Kit lets you slide on, slide off, interchange, and rearrange your travel kit to build exactly what you need. The roll-up bag is perfect for everything, from your mechanic tools to stationery, gadgets, toiletries, grooming equipment, makeup, medical instruments, or even your high-tech crime-fighting gear if you’re a masked vigilante. Its modules let you carry a wide variety of accessories/belongings wherever you go, and you can just roll everything up into a compact little bundle that’s easy to carry around with you.
LIFESTYLE
howtogeek.com

Android Now Lets You Control Your Phone With Your Face

There is no shortage of accessibility features available on Android, which make using the OS possible for more people. Now, Google is adding more new features that let you control your Android device with your face. Android’s New Accessibility Features. Google has two different accessibility features coming to Android called...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
gamefreaks365.com

Farming Simulator 22 lets you customize your farmer with branded clothes

Dress your Farming Simulator 22 character with Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and more!. As we said a few weeks ago, with the introduction of crossplay, we will be able to personalize our characters in Farming Simulator 22 with well-known brands from the farming and farm job specialty. With the introduction of a new character creator and a plethora of new clothes and accessories, Giants Software’s limited information left many concerns unanswered, but most of them have now been answered.
VIDEO GAMES
chromeunboxed.com

New Android features on their way – Google TV remote, Accessibility tools, gaming in the car, and more

Android is gearing up for its October release of OS 12 complete with Material You. Over the past few weeks, it’s been rapidly rolling out new app designs and many of us are already enrolled in the Beta program and enjoying the last release before it goes public. A few issues with Google Pay and crashes aside, it feels ready for prime time and it’s gorgeous. I’m so excited for it to officially roll out. Today, Google detailed several new features that would be coming over the next few months to their mobile phone operating system, and it’s all about convenience and accessibility. Let’s take a look at what was announced and how it will benefit you.
TECHNOLOGY
chromeunboxed.com

Chrome 94 rolling out now with Sharing Hub, HTTPS-First mode, ‘What’s New’ page, and more

With Chrome’s four-week update cycle, we are now seeing the release of version 94 roll out to the masses. This brings along several improvements such as the previously discussed New Tab Page modules, a dedicated ‘What’s New’ page that shows all of the latest browser updates, an HTTPS-first mode, and more. Let’s take a look at what you’re going to see once you’ve received the update!
TECHNOLOGY
velillum.com

Use Custom Web Site Templates for Your Business Goals

There are so many custom web design companies out there that it can be very difficult to determine who is a legitimate business and who is not. Often, the only way to tell the difference is by seeing if the company has been in business for a while and has built a reputation. It’s also important to know what the custom web design services a company offers are and whether they will fit into your unique business needs. Here are a few things to look for when choosing a custom web design company:
TECHNOLOGY
chromeunboxed.com

Access to ‘Chat suggestions’ is being directly integrated into Google Calendar events

Google recently added Chat suggestions to its revamped Hangouts replacement so that you could easily discuss details of a meeting with participants for up to 10 minutes before and after the call. These suggestions came in the form of chat messages or groups that were intelligently and automatically opened up on your behalf so you didn’t have to go out of your way to do it manually.
INTERNET
chromeunboxed.com

Chrome extensions will be much safer by 2023 when Google plans to fully snuff out MV2

At the beginning of the year, Google finally implemented the controversial Manifest v3 for extensions which was created to solve a problem with privacy and data abuse among many other things. After popular tab suspension tool The Great Suspender went rogue after changing hands (this was just one example), Chrome finally decided to do something about the wild west that was the Chrome Web Store.
COMPUTERS
thespruce.com

21 Aesthetic Rooms That Will Inspire You to Create Your Own Cozy Space

Aesthetic rooms are having a major moment right now, and we're all for it! Popular especially among TikTok users, aesthetic rooms are characterized by the presence of greenery (think plants or hanging vines, both real or faux), muted colors (neutrals and pinks are most common), and fun light fixtures (think LED strands or string lights). Additionally, "personal expression plays a major role in what is deemed aesthetic, as there are so many different design styles to draw from," TikTok user and design enthusiast Emily Shaw explains. Many aesthetic rooms also incorporate personal touches like photo collages, printed photographs, and art prints. Looking to bring the design into your own space? Look no further than the 21 inspiring aesthetic bedrooms below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WebProNews

How the Ecommerce Theme You Choose Helps to Deliver the Best Brand Experience

Ecommerce is a lucrative market for many businesses. By now, nearly every retail brand has either started or is working on launching an ecommerce store. Global ecommerce revenue is projected to reach 5.4 trillion US dollars by 2022. Therefore, more and more retailers have jumped into the ecommerce space to make more money. With increasing competition, however, it has become crucial for ecommerce businesses to deliver the best brand experience for improved customer retention and brand loyalty.
INTERNET
chromeunboxed.com

Nest Hub and Nest Max now accept commands in and display interfaces in Spanish

For those of us just learning Spanish, those who are trying to brush up on their second language, or for those who speak it as their first, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max now support Spanish in more significant ways. Previously, you could use Google Translate to convert a phrase, but the entire user interface text will now have the option to be displayed in Spanish!
RECIPES
pymnts

Amex Lets Business Customers Create Virtual Cards with Extend

American Express is working with virtual card FinTech Extend to let its business customers create their own virtual cards, the companies announced in a Wednesday (Sept. 22) press release. The partnership will let American Express Business Card members enroll and create virtual cards, also called tokens, in as little as...
ECONOMY
chromeunboxed.com

Google’s Family Library sharing is a disaster, but only if you make the same mistakes I did

Google’s Family Sharing has massive benefits – one subscription for Youtube and Youtube Music without advertisements, separate user libraries for Youtube TV (with ads…), and more under one shared cost. Up to five people in total can use Play Pass and Stadia for gaming, share a Google One storage bank, and you can even send each other reminders by force using Google Assistant like “Hey Google, remind Aiden to clean his room!”.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
howtogeek.com

How to Create Template Slides with Theme Builder in Google Slides

If you want a consistent appearance throughout your Google Slides presentation, you can create template slides. This allows you to customize a slide layout, insert a logo, and use placeholders. Then you or your collaborators simply pop in the templates. With the built-in Theme Builder tool in Google Slides, you...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy