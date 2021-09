WILMINGTON – Richard G. “Dick” Hatfield, the founder of Colonial Parking, the largest private parking operator in the city of Wilmington, died Sept. 3 at age 89. The quintessential entrepreneur, Hatfield started his first business at the age of 19 as the owner-operator of a service station in Allentown, Pa. After spending two years serving in the Army in Germany, he returned home and soon thereafter founded his company, Colonial Parking, in Allentown in 1956.

