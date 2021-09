WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden has announced nine new nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys across the country, including three in North Carolina. Officials said the top federal law enforcement officials for their districts were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.

